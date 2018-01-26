Editor’s note: The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of Jan. 17, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2018.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

January 17

• Deputies received a call of a missing Avalon resident. Deputies checked with family members and his employer and were able to locate the missing person.

January 18

• Deputies and fire fighters responded to a disturbance call in the 127 block of Sumner Avenue. The call indicated a female was fighting with others and acting bizarre. Deputies were able to stop the disturbance and get the female the professional help that she needed.

January 19

• No significant incidents.

January 20

• Deputies took a report in the 108 block of Catalina Avenue regarding someone who lost their purse.

• Deputies also responded to the 300 block of Crescent Avenue regarding a broken window call.

January 21

• Deputies responded to the 360 block of Marilla Avenue regarding an open window to a residence. Deputies checked the residence and determined a burglary had not occurred.

January 22

• Deputies assisted Avalon Code Enforcement in processing the paperwork for five vehicles that had been abandoned on the Island.

The vehicles are in the process of being removed from the island.

• A traffic collision occurred on Wrigley Road when a golf cart motorist collided into the guardrail at “Three Palms.” There were no serious injuries.

January 23

• A tsunami warning was issued due to an earthquake in Alaska. The warning was subsequently canceled. Fire responders were prepared; however, no tsunami occurred.

Safety Note

If you are a resident of Avalon, and are interested in being a member of the Sheriff’s Community Advisory Committee, please contact Capt. John Hocking at Avalon Sheriff’s Station.