The following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the week of July 12 to July 18.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Many people whoare arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many who are prosecuted do not get convicted.

July 12

• Deputies received a call that someone stole six golf cart batteries from a golf cart that broke down on Wrigley Terrace Road, one-quarter mile west of Pebbly Beach Road. The investigation is on-going.

July 13

• Deputies arrested Amanda Sanchez, from Avalon, on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend.

July 14

• Deputies responded to a stolen golf cart call in the 200 block of Catalina Avenue.

The golf cart was recovered several hours later on the 128 block of Catalina Avenue.

July 15

• Deputies responded to 119 block of Catalina Avenue, regarding a vandalism report.

A suspect scratched the door and rear hatch of a vehicle.

The investigation is on-going.

July 16

• Deputies responded to Middle Terrance Road, regarding a vandalism report. A suspect scratched the door of a vehicle. The investigation is on-going.

July 17

• Deputies received a call of a burglary in progress where someone was breaking into a shed on Pebbly Beach Road. Upon the deputies’ arrival, they learned that someone had entered the shed to sleep. No criminal laws were violated.

July 18

• Deputies and the fire departments responded to a call where several people were climbing the hill/cliff next to the casino. The caller was afraid the climbers were going to be injured. The climbers were safely removed from the hill.