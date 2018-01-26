Six Avalon residents have qualified to run for City Council in the city’s April 10 municipal election. Eight individuals filed paperwork, but Los Angeles County officials certified only six of them to run.

Of the six who qualified, only one, Robert Kennedy, is running for mayor. Ralph J. Morrow Jr., Mark H. Alft, Steven Hoefs and Pam Albers are running for council seats. Current Council Member Cinde MacGugan-Cassidy is running for re-election.

Mayor Pro Tem Oley Olsen and Council Member Richard Hernandez’s terms expire in 2020. Council Member Joe Sampson and Mayor Anni Marshall’s terms expire this year.

According to Interim City Manager/City Clerk Denise Radde, write-in candidates have from Feb. 12 until March 27 to pull papers and file to certify for the election.

For three candidates, the April election marks a return to city politics. Kennedy previously served as mayor and Hoefs is the former fire chief, past city manager and ran for council in 2016.

Albers is a former Avalon attorney. Albers and Alft are long-time business owners and have been active in city life for many years.