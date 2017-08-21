Straight Up Builders Are League Champions

What an exciting season the men’s Avalon Summer Softball League has had so far. The final league game had the potential of a three way tie. Can’t ask for any tighter standings than that. Straight Up Builders was in control of their destiny – win and they win it all. Lose and sit back and wait for the final game to be played. With that said, Straight Up Builders and Bravo’s Landscaping played in the first game.

After two walks, Bravo’s Landscaping turned the double play to leave a runner on third. A base hit scored the run, followed by the two run inside the park homerun from Robert Ozark for Straight Up Builders. Allan Vega made the highlight reel with his play from shortstop to end the inning. In the bottom of the second Bravo’s Landscaping had a walk, six base hits and a three run inside the park homerun from Danny Alonso to have a total of six cross the plate. Top of three, and Straight Up Builders tied it up with two runs home on a walk and two base hits. Bottom of three, with two runners on Weston Leonhardi denied Tino Rodriguez of the RBI hit with a great catch in left. The runners were left stranded to end the inning. Top of four, and Straight Up Builders broke the tie with six runs off four base hits, a walk, doubles from Ryan Hinkley and Weston Leonhardi, and a two run inside the park homer from Nick Morones.

Straight Up Builders added to their lead in the fifth with two walks, a base hit, a double from Sebastian Sanchez and a triple from Ryan Hinkley to bring home three. Bravo’s Landscaping got two on a base hit, a double from Allan Vega and a sacrifice fly. Top of six and Oscar Tejeda made a great over the shoulder catch to keep Straight Up Builders scoreless. Bottom of six, Bravo’s Landscaping used two walks, two errors, two base hits and a three run homerun from Allan Vega, to score a total of six runs. Bravo’s Landscaping brought the score within one run. Top of seven, and Ron Bevins made a great dig at first to get the second out of the inning. A double from Josh Flynn was followed by a base hit, then a double from Sebastian Sanchez to score the second run of the inning. Down by three runs, Bravo’s Landscaping got their last at bat with time expired. A base hit was followed by a walk, then another base hit to score a run. A heads up play by Straight Up Builders caught the Bravo’s Landscaping runner trying to advance to third for the second out. Bravo’s Landscaping left a runner stranded to end the game with the score Bravo’s Landscaping 15, Straight Up Builders 17. Congratulations Straight Up Builders for winning the league title!

For Bravo’s Landscaping, Tommy Vega collected three hits. Allan Vega, Tino Rodriguez, Franscisco Bravo, and Ron Bevins all had two hits. Frank Rojo, Glen Hernandez, Oscar Tejeda, Adrian Octavo, Danny Alonso and Santiago Martinez all contributed one hit.

Second game

The game between Avalon Freight Services and Catalina Express would determine second place. Avalon Freight Services was up first, and Joe Hernandez opened the game with a triple. A base hit, and an error scored one, with the second run scoring on the double play. A fly ball ended the first half of the inning. A short handed Catalina Express brought their bats to the game. With one out, three errors, three base hits and a three run homer from Roberto Martin added up to six on the board. Avalon Freight Services tied it in the second with three base hits, a double from Phil Lopez and a triple from Isaac Felix to have four cross the plate. Robert Reyes made a great dig at first to collect the second out of the inning. Catalina Express edged ahead in the bottom half of the inning. Paul Daniel Romo collected the two RBIs on his double. In the third, an error in the outfield lead to an inside the park homerun for Robert Reyes.

Four more base hits, a couple of errors, and a triple from Julian Tejeda followed, bringing home five more, for a total of six runs in the inning. Anthony Hernandez made a great catch of a hard hit line drive to end the Avalon Freight Services threat. The bottom of the fourth was all Catalina Express. Joey Hall started it off with a home run. A walk scored on the double from Danny Hernandez, who scored on the homerun from Anthony Hernandez. Three walks and a triple from Robert Reyes was followed by a grand slam from Joey Hall. Another error, then back to back homeruns from Anthony Hernandez and Julian Tejeda added up to twelve runs home.

Top of five, and Avalon Freight Services’ Chuy Sillas got the RBI off his double. In the top of the sixth, Chris Barrios collected an RBI off his double, then scored on the double from Roger Hernandez. Bottom of six, and Paul Daniel Romo turned a base hit into a triple after the error in the outfield. Two more base hits brought home another run for Catalina Express. Time expired, and the game ended with the score Avalon Freight Services 9, Catalina Express 28, giving Catalina Express second place in the league.

For Avalon Freight Services, Chris Barrios was three for three. Joe Hernandez, Phil Lopez, Isaac Felix and Roger Hernandez all contributed two hits. Chuy Sillas and Rolando Gonzalez got one hit. For Catalina Express, Robert Reyes contributed five hits. Joey Hall and Paul Daniel Romo had four hits. With two hits each were Anthony Hernandez, Julian Tejeda, Mike Fekete, Roberto Martin and Danny Hernandez.

Tournament begins this Friday. Come on out and catch an exciting game at Joe Machado Ballpark!

Schedule for Friday, August 18

6 p.m.—Avalon Freight Services and Straight Up Builders

7:45 p.m.—Catalina Express and Bravo’s Landscaping

Final Standings

Straight Up Builders—6-3

Catalina Express—5-4

Bravo’s Landscaping—4-5

Avalon Freight Services—3-6

Top Batters

J D Laflin—.733 BATTING CHAMPION

Roberto Martin—.676

Nick Morones—.658

Robert Reyes—.617

Tommy Vega—.590

Phil Lopez—.588

Allan Vega—.579

Isaac Felix—.579

Julian Tejeda—.571

Danny Alonso—.568