One day each year the Catalina Island Museum partners with the Tuna Club of Avalon to reveal the rich history and traditions of sport fishing on Catalina Island. On Saturday, Aug. 5, you have the opportunity to tour the world-famous Tuna Club, a nationally registered historic landmark and the oldest fishing club in the world.

Access to the historic clubhouse founded in 1898 is restricted, but once a year, when it opens its doors to the public to benefit the Catalina Island Museum.

It is the birthplace of sport fishing. Trophies, artifacts and photographs are among many relics exhibited in the club, documenting the history of big-game fishing and the first recorded rod and reel catches of tuna, marlin and broadbill swordfish.

“Partnering with the Tuna Club is a natural fit for us,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Catalina Island Museum. “Both organizations are committed to preserving and sharing the island’s rich history. It is also my great pleasure to announce that Tuna Club historian Michael Farrior will lead this year’s tours making this event even more special.”

About the club

The Tuna Club’s greatest legacy stems from its founder, Dr. Charles Frederick Holder.

A pioneer in ocean conservation, Holder instigated the first regulations to govern big game fishing.

To this day, its members strictly adhere to the rules as dictated by the original charter, and the club remains committed to ethical angling, conservation and preserving the sport’s great traditions.

The Tuna Club’s illustrious history includes a number of famous anglers, such as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, movie director Cecil B. DeMille, actors Charlie Chaplin, Bing Crosby and Stan Laurel, writer Zane Grey and United States Presidents Roosevelt and Hoover, just to name a few.

This rare opportunity is offered on Saturday, Aug. 5th at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Only 75 tickets are available for this experience.

Tickets are $30 for members of the museum and $35 for non-members.

All proceeds directly benefit the Catalina Island Museum.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or become a member, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.

About the Museum

The Catalina Island Museum offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The museum’s Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue.

