Toyota Motor Sales, USA made a donation of 10 Toyota Scion iQ electric vehicles to the Catalina Island Conservancy for the nonprofit organization to use in transporting staff and visitors on the Island.

The compact, battery-powered vehicles will help the Conservancy meet its commitment to sustainable operations by contributing to reduction of emissions on the Island and will take up limited space in the town of Avalon, where parking is at a premium.

“We thank Toyota for the donation of these environmentally sensitive vehicles because they will help our staff continue to fulfill the Conservancy’s mission of being a responsible steward of our lands through a balance of conservation, education and recreation,” said Tony Budrovich, Conservancy President and CEO. “Toyota is passionate about serving the communities where its employees work, live and play, and its support for the Conservancy demonstrates its commitment to conservation and improving the environment.”

The donation of the 10 Scion iQ EVs is the second vehicle donation Toyota has made to the Conservancy. In 2016, the company donated 13 work vehicles to the Conservancy, including a Tundra Truck, a Tacoma Truck, a Sequoia SUV, a 4Runner SUV and nine RAV4 Compact SUVs. They replaced aging vehicles needed for the Conservancy’s biologists, road crews, guest services staff and rangers to successfully perform their duties. Toyota also was the presenting partner for the previous two Catalina Island Conservancy Annual Balls, the Conservancy’s largest annual fundraiser.

“Toyota has been a great supporter of the Conservancy, and we greatly value its dedication to serving the needs of the community, improving the environment and serving the underserved,” said Budrovich.

About the Conservancy

Formed in 1972, the Catalina Island Conservancy is one of California’s oldest land trusts. For additional information, please visit www.catalinaconservancy.org.