The Catalina Island Conservancy’s Trailhead Visitor Center is the flagship project of the organization’s Imagine Catalina long-range strategic vision and master plan. Exposing the exciting story of Catalina’s natural history, the wildness and beauty of the Island, its educational programming and the important conservation work is critical to the mission of the Conservancy with the over 1 million annual visitors to the Island. Visitors will gain easier access to natural, educational and recreational options to fully enjoy the wonders of Catalina Island.

The Trailhead Visitor Center, located in the heart of Avalon on Crescent Avenue (the former Catherine Hotel site), will serve as “Catalina’s wildlands concierge.” The Trailhead will expose hundreds of thousands of visitors and residents to the biodiversity of one of California’s Channel Islands archipelago, which is sometimes called the “Galapagos of California.”

The state-of-the-art facility will be Catalina’s first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified building, utilizing sustainable features such as natural lighting, water reclamation, and solar panels. The building will offer multipurpose exhibition and interpretive education space, and will serve as the primary launch point to learn about Catalina’s ecology and natural history. The Trailhead will serve as a portal to the wild side through the Conservancy’s popular, naturalist-led Jeep Eco Tours, the Wildlands Express Shuttle, the Wrigley Memorial and Botanic Garden and its nature centers in Avalon and at the Airport in the Sky.

It will also be a place to get information about hiking, biking, and camping on the Island.

The building will have a small café and provide a new community gathering spot.

There will be plenty of space to host conservation and education programs, workshops, lectures, and exhibitions. The Trailhead will dramatically improve the Conservancy’s presence in Avalon, exposing both residents and visitors to the organization’s vital mission to be a responsible steward of our lands through a balance of conservation, recreation, and education.

The Conservancy is grateful for the generous support of donors who have contributed to the Trailhead project as part of the $17 million Imagine Catalina campaign. At this time, an additional $2.1 million is still needed to complete the Trailhead Visitor Center. For more information or to make a contribution, contact Chief Development Officer at 562-437-8555, extension 1228, or visit sgardner@catalinaconservancy.org.

Trailhead weekly update

As of Friday, Aug. 4, construction workers:

Removed three utility poles to complete an electrical upgrade for our neighbors.

Poured the second floor of concrete for the north retaining wall.

Proposed schedule

for next week

Finish pouring concrete for the north retaining wall.

Finish the backfill behind the south retaining wall.

Install the forming for the east retaining wall.

Start installing steel posts and girders to start the building’s vertical growth.