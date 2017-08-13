Two one-time-only special events will take place back-to-back next month on Catalina Island. Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, is a live Falconry Experience that will offer a fascinating glimpse into the ancient world of falconry. The program begins at 11 at Overlook Hall (209 East Whittley) and will be the only one of its kind offered this year.

The event will include a presentation by master falconers, a Q & A period, and photo opportunities. Tickets will be widely available around Avalon leading up to the weekend, and all proceeds will benefit the Catalina Island Foundation.

Then on Sunday, Sept. 10, Overlook Hall will be the jumping off point for the Third Annual Avalon Home Tour, but this year with a twist. Instead of private homes, this special tour will feature the three oldest clubs on the island: the Catalina Island Yacht Club, Tuna Club, and Country Club.

This tour will begin at 1 pm and includes transportation, refreshments, knowledgeable docents, and a small silent auction. Once again, all proceeds will benefit CIF.

Tickets for the Falconry Experience are $40 and those to the Club Tour are $100. A combination ticket of $120 to both events is also available. However, please note that tickets to both events are extremely limited, and those interested should act quickly to secure their entries.

The Catalina Island Foundation is an island-based non-profit fund dedicated to supporting local community service groups. Constructed in 1929, Overlook Hall is the island’s loveliest special events venue and has recently been added to the National Registry of Historic Places. The historic Tuna Club was founded in 1898 and its clubhouse is also listed on the National Registry. It is universally regarded as the birthplace of big-game fishing.

The Catalina Island Yacht Club, one of the oldest clubs on the West Coast, was established in 1893 by the Banning Brothers. Its clubhouse was built by its members since 1924 and is not open to the public. And the Catalina Country Club dates to 1928 when it was constructed by William Wrigley as a clubhouse for the Chicago Cubs. It is now a special events venue owned by the Catalina Island Company.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling Overlook Hall at 310-427-2450. Email inquiries should be directed to info@overlookhall.com.