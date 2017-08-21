For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse will be visible across the entire United States. While only a partial eclipse will be visible from Catalina Island, the Catalina Island Museum will live stream the full and total eclipse on the museum’s lobby screen as it is filmed in real time by NASA Television.

No matter where you are on Monday, Aug. 21, it is not safe to look at the sun without protective gear. The museum has a limited number of eclipse viewing glasses for sale which are available in the Museum Store for $5 each to the first 150 people. Special viewers made from #14 welding lenses will be available to share on the museum’s Schreiner Family Plaza during the eclipse event.

The moon will begin crossing in front of the sun at 9:05 a.m. At 10:20 a.m. viewers on Catalina Island will see the eclipse at its fullest, with about two-thirds of the sun covered by the shadow of the moon. In other parts of the country viewers will experience darkness created by a total eclipse of the sun. The moon’s shadow will begin to wane until the eclipse event comes to an end at 11:44 a.m.

From 9 a.m. to noon, attendees are encouraged to join Assistant Curator Jessica Zumberge in the Schreiner Family Plaza where they can view a special video presentation recounting the history of the Sept. 10, 1923, eclipse. It was in that year that Santa Catalina Island was deemed the geographically best viewing area and dozens of astronomers and scientists came from around the world to set up a scientific viewing and recording station in the hills above Avalon.

Unfortunately, the clouds rolled in making visibility of the eclipse impossible. The town, however, still celebrated by eating ice cream and being led in song to the ukulele tune of “Aloha.” In remembrance of this historic event of 1923, and in celebration of the eclipse of 2017, the Catalina Island Museum will have ukulele music playing and ice cream generously provided by Scoops.

• Event time: 9 a.m.–noon

• Music and ice cream from 11 a.m.–noon

• Eclipse begins at 9:04 a.m., peeks at 10:20 a.m. and ends at 11:44 a.m.

• Eclipse viewing from the Schreiner Family Plaza or the Hagenah Family Lobby video screen from 9 a.m.–11:44 a.m.

The Catalina Island Museum will open at 9 a.m. (an hour earlier than usual) on Aug. 21 to allow its guests to get the full eclipse experience.

Admission to the museum is $17 for adults and $15 for seniors, military and students with a valid ID. Children (age 15 and under) are free with a paid adult admission. The eclipse event is included in the regular admission price.

For more information, call the museum at 310-510-2414 or visit CatalinaMuseum.org.