More than 50 community members representing various local non-profit groups gathered at Overlook Hall on Sunday, Dec. 3 to compete in the third annual Avalon Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.

Participating groups, cheered by Santa and Mrs. Claus, worked their magic to decorate live trees with ornaments and a wide range of handmade decorations.

When the work was done, gorgeous trees glittered with lights and Overlook Hall was a sight to behold.

Holiday music filled the air as kids and adults alike enjoyed hot chocolate with cookies, waiting for contest results.

An independent panel of five judges selected the following winners: Pearls of Christ was announced the winner of the grand prize, a donation from the Catalina Island Foundation in the amount of $1,000. The Pony Club of Avalon was a close runner-up and awarded $500, while Catalina Kids Ventures took home $250.

All contest participants received sweet prize packages thanks to generous donations from Lloyds of Avalon. To conclude the event, all trees were auctioned off with the proceeds going directly to the non-profits, which decorated the trees.

The event was jointly organized by the Catalina Island Foundation and Overlook Hall to support local non-profit groups and add to the season’s festivities. Already in the third year of its existence, the event has quickly become one of our community’s favorites. Consider gathering your group and participating in this fun holiday activity next year, while raising funds for your non-profit group!

The Catalina Island Foundation is a region-of-interest charitable fund that supports community programs on Catalina Island. CIF’s financial administration is under the auspices of The San Diego Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)-3 organization. CIF was founded in 2014 with the mission of becoming a permanent source of financial support for local youth groups, Scouting programs, sports and performing arts organizations, and similar entities that add to the quality of life on the island.