Kick off the holidays with a Winter Social-themed First Fridays at the Museum. This evening event takes place at the Catalina Island Museum on Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December’s First Fridays at the Museum event will feature a hot chocolate bar with your choice of festive toppings, sweet treats by Catalina Coffee & Cookie Company and Victorian carolers roaming around the museum spreading holiday cheer.

And, no Winter Social would be complete without a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

So, bring the family and get your photo with Santa.

The evening also offers one of the last opportunities to view the Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum exhibition after dark when the outdoor installations are dramatically illuminated. This special exhibition will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

This First Fridays at the Museum event officially kicks off the annual holiday sale in the Museum Store. Enjoy deep discounts on merchandise from past exhibitions and a variety of bargains throughout the store. Additional sale items will be highlighted during the month of December.

The museum will re-open for this event at 6 p.m.

Santa will make an appearance around 6:30 p.m. and stay for photos.

Tickets are $12 for museum members, $15 for non-members and $5 for children (ages 3-15). All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Each ticket includes a trip to the hot chocolate bar and a sweet treat.

The museum’s galleries, digital theater and Museum Store are open each month during First Fridays at the Museum.

Wine, beer, soda and water will be available for purchase.

No outside food or drink allowed.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the museum, online via CatalinaMuseum.org, or by phone at 310-510-2414.

