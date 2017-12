More than 50 community members representing various local non-profit groups gathered at Overlook Hall on Sunday, Dec. 3 to compete in the third annual Avalon Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.

Participating groups, cheered by Santa and Mrs. Claus, worked their magic to decorate live trees with ornaments and a wide range of handmade decorations.

When the work was done, gorgeous trees glittered with lights and Overlook Hall was a sight to behold.