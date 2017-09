The 2017 Annual Microbrew Fest held at Two Harbors was sold out on Saturday, Sept. 9. For the last 15 years, the special event’s staff at Two Harbors partnered with the Avalon Lions Club to raise funds for Avalon High School scholarships.

Thirty-nine Avalon Lions and their guests journeyed from Avalon to Two Harbors on Lion Nate’s boat the “Epic.”

A fun-filled day was had by many and most notably the scholarship money raised is expected exceed $10,000.