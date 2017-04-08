Articles by Dan Huncke, For the Islander

The Prime-Timers were on the move again and for the month of March it was an afternoon of painting a picture of the Catalina Casino, lunch and wine followed by desserts. With the best turnout to date, 37 Avalon community seniors (and guests) were led by Porschia Denning from Rain Dance Arts as she coached the group through the painting process. There were many reservations prior to the event on how well some of the individuals thought they could do but with some great guidance from Porschia and her staff, the group was able to take a nice piece of art work home with them.