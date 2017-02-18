Articles by David Jinkens, For the Islander

There are many fine people who work at SCE and provide electric, gas and water services to Avalon. No one doubts this fact. We understand that operations in Avalon and Catalina Island are directed from Southern California Edison corporate offices on the mainland.

There are a number of outstanding issues that need to be positively addressed in order to ensure that Avalon has a year-round and sustainable fresh water supply. Only SCE corporate officials can provide these answers, and City officials are persevering to get answers for the City Council and community.