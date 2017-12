Editor’s note: This article is part of an ongoing series of reprints of historic Catalina Islander articles. It has been edited for space. From the Catalina Islander, Wednesday, April 2, 1924.

Water! More water! Sweet water!

To the agriculturalist and the farmer of Southern California, “Rainmaker Hatfield” is a wonderful man.

Some say that his system of rainmaking has a valuation of several millions of dollars to Southern California, every time there is a drouth.