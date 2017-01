“Why does Avalon have to be held hostage to SCE?”

I recall reading an earlier report where the State of California is awarding Catalina a $10 million grant to put towards finding solutions with the water problem in Avalon.

Why hasn’t anybody taken the technology that was developed for the Normandy invasion back in World War II but has since been improved by the oil industry with the P.L.U.T.O. (Pipeline Under The Ocean) System and thought about doing the same from Long Beach to Avalon?