A 50-year-old man spent nearly two days stranded on the largely uninhabited western shore of Catalina Island before a Coast Guard helicopter rescued him last Friday.

Early Wednesday morning on Dec. 21, the man headed out on his 38-foot boat and anchored it off the island’s coastline to go diving, according to a release from the Coast Guard. When he resurfaced from his dive, however, the vessel had drifted out to sea.