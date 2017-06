by daughter Kathleen Hill Carlisle

William Richardson Hill was born in Pasadena, California on August 7, 1917, to Fred G. Hill & Ethel Richardson Hill. His grandparents were early settlers of Pasadena, and had started a long tradition of Catalina summers in the late 1800s – the Richardson’s in 1878, and the Hill’s in 1890. Bill’s first summer on the Island was 1919, spent at 315 Catalina Ave. It was one of the 3 houses his Grandpa Hill built in 1908, on leased land from the Banning’s.