To err is human. To dive is divine. To err while diving can cause some big problems. A study has shown that 69 percent of diving accidents are caused by diver error.

So the last thing you’d want to hear is, “Sorry, there’s no chamber in the area so there’s nothing we can do for you.” Fortunately, that’s NOT the case in SoCal because, since 1974, we have relied on the USC Catalina Hyperbaric Chamber to bail us out when things go wrong. And once again, our Chamber is counting on you.