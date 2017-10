Dr. Bill Bushing was given the Poseidon Award by Reef Check on Sept. 28 at the Save the Reefs, Save the Oceans Gala. Dr. Bushing was given the award “in appreciation of his ongoing commitment to the health of our oceans as a resident marine biologist on Santa Catalina Island for almost 50 years,” states the Reef Check website. He received the award to a standing ovation full of happy and warm tears from attendees at the gala, which took place at the Jonathan Beach Club in Santa Monica.