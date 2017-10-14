Articles by Sadie Parsons, For the Islander

My dad, Island resident Cal Parsons, recently represented the United States by competing in the World Championship Grand Final Triathlon held in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He was invited to join Team USA after qualifying last year in the National Championships in August 2016 held in Omaha, Nebraska. The top 10 percent of age group athletes from all 50 states are invited to the Nationals. Top ath letes from the Nationals are invited to join Team USA and represent the United States at the World Grand Final Championship, which is held annually in different locations worldwide.