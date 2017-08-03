2017 Two Harbors Microbrew Festival

Event Date:
Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Two Harbors 15th annual “Microbrew Festival,” Sunday, September 9th, 2017, on the beach in beautiful Two Harbors, Catalina Island from 1 to 4 pm. There will be over 30 different breweries in attendance pouring selections from around the world. All proceeds from this event go to the Sophie Tarbuck Scholarship Foundation and directly benefit scholarships for Avalon schools.
General Admission - $45
Complimentary tastings of all participating breweries
Live music
Light appetizers
Access to the silent auction
New this Year - Palapa Package - $600
Relax and enjoy the event from the comforts of our fully furnished palapas
8 General Admission tickets to the Beer Festival
Complimentary light snacks and refreshments
Maximum of 8 guests per Palapa
Live Music
Access to the silent auction
Early admission to the event starting at 12:30PM
visitcatalinaisland.myshopify.com/collections/15th-annual-two-harbors-microbrew-festival