2017 Two Harbors Microbrew Festival

Two Harbors 15th annual “Microbrew Festival,” Sunday, September 9th, 2017, on the beach in beautiful Two Harbors, Catalina Island from 1 to 4 pm. There will be over 30 different breweries in attendance pouring selections from around the world. All proceeds from this event go to the Sophie Tarbuck Scholarship Foundation and directly benefit scholarships for Avalon schools.

General Admission - $45

Complimentary tastings of all participating breweries

Live music

Light appetizers

Access to the silent auction

New this Year - Palapa Package - $600

Relax and enjoy the event from the comforts of our fully furnished palapas

8 General Admission tickets to the Beer Festival

Complimentary light snacks and refreshments

Maximum of 8 guests per Palapa

Early admission to the event starting at 12:30PM

1-4 pm, (310) 510-4205