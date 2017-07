"Jimmy Walker" Buffalo Chip Toss

Come test your athletic skills and compete for the furthest toss at the 31st Annual Buffalo Chip Toss. Choose your chip wisely! Prizes will be awarded for the furthest throws and all chips will be provided for the event.

Sign Ups are 2 to 3 pm in the Plaza

Chip Toss is 3 pm at the the base of the Pier (no late sign ups allowed)