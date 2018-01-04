Annual Avalon Benefit 50K/50 Mile Run

The 36th annual 50 mile run (12 hour cutoff; course will be closed at 5pm) crosses Catalina Island from Avalon to Two Harbors and back! Run where the buffalo roam through the island’s interior and see both sides of the island. There will also be a 50K (31 mile) run! Proceeds from the run benefit local island charities through the Avalon Lions Club.

January 20, 2018

5:00 am - 5:00 pm

Crescent & The Pier Avalon

Cresent & The Pier Avalon CA 90704