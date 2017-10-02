The annual Avalon Schools carnival is on Thursday, Oct 5. The Senior Class has a special spaghetti dinner on sale for $10/plate. Dinner is outside the gym from 5–7 p.m. The traditional carnival booth games on the upper playground will open a little earlier this year, at 5:30 p.m. Game booths will be open from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Come on out and have a great dinner, then win a goldfish, a cake, or various prizes and have fun playing some games while supporting the various clubs and classes at school.