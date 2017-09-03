Camp Xanadu is an all-inclusive, 200-person annual summer retreat hosted in a private cove on Catalina Island. Secluded from the buzzing and beeping of the mainland camp is designed to inspire, recharge and provide personal and professional growth. Whether your a leader entrepreneur, creative, nature lover or adventure seeker camp has something for everyone, including; guided water excursions, workshop, arts & crafts, nightly theme parties, delicious meals and, of course, all of your favorite classic camp activities.

For more information visit www.campxanadu.org.