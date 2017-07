The Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau and Xceptional Music Company present Catalina Uke-Fest featuring Taimane Gardner and the Kalama Brothers on Saturday, September 9. This free, family friendly Concert Series is lcocated next to the Avalon Bay on Wrigley Plaza Stage.A beer & wine Garden will be available.

Saturday, September 9, 1pm-9pm. Wrigley Stage, Avalon, CA 90704. For more information contact (310) 510-0179