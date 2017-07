The Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau and Xceptional Music Company present The Xceptional Tribute to Abba on Saturday, August 26. This free, family friendly Concert Series is lcocated next to the Avalon Bay on Wrigley Plaza Stage.A beer & wine Garden will be available.

Saturday, August 26, 8pm-10pm. Wrigley Stage, Avalon, CA 90704. For more information contact (310) 510-0179