Catalina Film Festival

This annual celebration of film features more than 90 films, nightly events and entertainment. From Charlie Chaplin to Marilyn Monroe, celebrities and filmmakers have flocked to Catalina for inspiration. Films are screened at multiple venues around the island, including the iconic, art deco 1,200-seat Avalon Theatre. This is a competitive festival with awards in up to 10 categories, including the prestigious Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation “Great Communicator” Award, Charlie Chaplin ICON Award, and Stanley Kramer “Social Artist” Award.

(818) 787-1946

catalinafilm.org