Our famous menu: BBQ Tri Tip & Chicken, Caesar Salad, Smashed Parmesan Potatoes, Fresh Corn on the Cob, Homemade Garlic Bread and Hot Apple Pie a la mode.

Reservations Required, 310-510-2196. For transportation call the Airport Shuttle: 310-510-0143

Airport in the Sky

1 Airport Road Avalon CA 90704

Venue Phone

(310) 510-2196