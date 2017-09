This is your chance to meet the flight team from On the Wing Falconry, learn about these gorgeous birds, and how you can become a master falconer. Ticket prices $40 for visitors, $20 for Catalina Island residents. Only 100 tickets available.

11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Overlook Hall

209 East Whittley , Avalon CA 90704

(310) 427-2450, www.overlookhall.com