Plan to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season at the Catalina Ladies Christmas Brunch on Saturday Dec. 2 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Parish Hall.

Women put great effort towards making Christmas a wonderful time for everyone around them. This Christmas Brunch is designed to honor women who are the “Christmas planners, decorators, shoppers, cooks and caregivers.”

Tickets are limited this year. The cost is $5. Purchase your tickets from the Steamer Trunk or at Avalon Community Church 310-510-1889.

Would you like to help? It’s a lot of FUN! Hostesses work in pairs to serve guests and clean up after the event. Ladies set the tables with their own dishes and decorations the night before. They serve without having to clean house or cook a thing as the delicious breakfast meal and beverages are provided.

This special holiday tradition is something simple yet beautiful, spiritual, non-threatening, delightful, available, affordable and MEMORABLE!

Start asking friends, co-workers, neighbors and acquaintances to save the date for this Dec. 2 event.

A personal invitation to the Catalina Ladies Christmas Brunch is a great way to make a friend or spend quality time with a co-worker or neighbor.

If you can hostess a table or have questions, call Judy Hibbs 619-366-3537.