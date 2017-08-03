Catalina Wine Mixer 2017

If you haven’t been to the Catalina Wine Mixer in Avalon, we have only one question for you: What are you waiting for? Inspired by the hilarious “Catalina Wine Mixer” scene from Will Ferrell’s comedy classic Step Brothers, this annual extravaganza at beautiful Descanso Beach Club takes on a life of its own, as thousands descend on SoCal’s favorite island entertainment destination for one last summer beach party.

Join us for this jam-packed weekend of live music, DJs, dancing, great food, fine wine, fantastic cocktails and a special screening of Step Brothers at historic Avalon Theatre. There’s even a Step Brothers theme party and costume contest. Don’t miss out on all the fun from September 22 – 24. Get your tickets now!

The Line Up Friday, September 22 7:30 pm – Screening of Step Brothers - Avalon Theatre (Tickets available at Box Office) 10:00pm – Step Brothers Theme Party and Costume Contest - Avalon Grille with DJ Channel Your Inner Brennan or Dale or Nancy or Alice Come to our Step Brothers Theme Party dressed as your favorite Step Brothers character for a chance to win: A future night’s stay at Pavilion Hotel

Round trip boat transportation

Two Zip Line Eco Tours ($250 value)

A Meet & Greet with the Dan Band (Sunday, 9/25 after the show) Saturday, September 23 6:00pm – Live Music 7:00pm – G. Love and Special Sauce combines a unique, laid back blues sound that encompasses classic R&B. 8:30pm – The Wailers, Bob Marley’s band, brings smooth island rhythms and reggae beats to the beach. Sunday, September 24 12:00 pm - DJs & Live Music 6:00pm – Opening entertainment 7:00pm – GGOOLLDD packs party band and performance art into an artistic group of rock and roll originals. 8:30pm – The Dan Band, of The Hangover and Old School fame, once again delights the Catalina Wine Mixer crowd with hilarious covers of rock classics.

1 St. Catherine Way

Avalon, CA 90704