Catalina Wine Mixer 2017
Event Date:
Friday, September 22, 2017 - 7:30pm - Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 8:30pm
If you haven’t been to the Catalina Wine Mixer in Avalon, we have only one question for you: What are you waiting for? Inspired by the hilarious “Catalina Wine Mixer” scene from Will Ferrell’s comedy classic Step Brothers, this annual extravaganza at beautiful Descanso Beach Club takes on a life of its own, as thousands descend on SoCal’s favorite island entertainment destination for one last summer beach party.
Join us for this jam-packed weekend of live music, DJs, dancing, great food, fine wine, fantastic cocktails and a special screening of Step Brothers at historic Avalon Theatre. There’s even a Step Brothers theme party and costume contest. Don’t miss out on all the fun from September 22 – 24. Get your tickets now!
The Line Up
Friday, September 22
7:30 pm – Screening of Step Brothers - Avalon Theatre (Tickets available at Box Office)
10:00pm – Step Brothers Theme Party and Costume Contest - Avalon Grille with DJ
Channel Your Inner Brennan or Dale or Nancy or Alice
Come to our Step Brothers Theme Party dressed as your favorite Step Brothers character for a chance to win:
- A future night’s stay at Pavilion Hotel
- Round trip boat transportation
- Two Zip Line Eco Tours ($250 value)
- A Meet & Greet with the Dan Band (Sunday, 9/25 after the show)
Saturday, September 23
6:00pm – Live Music
7:00pm – G. Love and Special Sauce combines a unique, laid back blues sound that encompasses classic R&B.
8:30pm – The Wailers, Bob Marley’s band, brings smooth island rhythms and reggae beats to the beach.
Sunday, September 24
12:00 pm - DJs & Live Music
6:00pm – Opening entertainment
7:00pm – GGOOLLDD packs party band and performance art into an artistic group of rock and roll originals.
8:30pm – The Dan Band, of The Hangover and Old School fame, once again delights the Catalina Wine Mixer crowd with hilarious covers of rock classics.
1 St. Catherine Way
Avalon, CA 90704
Avalon, CA 90704
Catalina Island On FB
Videos
|