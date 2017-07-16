Chihuly at Sunset

Enjoy late night access to Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum when the artwork is dramatically illuminated. A bar by Coyote Joe's will be located in the open-air plaza on the museum's second level. Open seven days a week, with regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The museum’s Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.