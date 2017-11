Friday, Dec. 8

The final opportunities to enjoy evening access to the Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum exhibition when the artwork is dramatically illuminated. A taco bar by Coyote Joe’s will be located on the second level from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Wine, beer, soda and water available for purchase.

Admission and Taco Bar

Members $20, Non-Members $25, Children (3-15) $10

General admission for those not interested in tacos