Children’s author to sign books at Library

The Friends of the Library has invited a long-time Avalon friend Sandy De Young for a reading and signing of her new children’s book “Look Up” on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Avalon Library, at 215 Sumner Ave.

Last year, while walking down Crescent Avenue with her friend Jeanne and Jeanne’s 2-year- old granddaughter, Jameson, Sandy noticed that Jameson spent the afternoon looking up and pointing to all the intriguing things that are taller than a 2-year-old.

Each time Jameson observed something new her face lit up with awe and wonderment.

It was this 2-year-old who reminded Sandy to look up and appreciate all the beauty our world has to offer.

Sandy thought, “We spend so much time looking down in our daily lives whether we are two years old or 80 years old keep looking up that’s the secret of life.”