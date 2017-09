Please join us for our September Fixer

CUSTOMER SERVICE TRAINING

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Two Sessions to choose from: 9:00am and 1:00pm

Founders Room above US Bank

$15 per person Classroom & Walking Tour

Prizes will be awarded to attendees based on participation! Training provided by Tere Stamoulis Group. Tere is a Destination Marketing expert with 35+ years experience.

Call 310-510-1520 or go to www.catalinachamber.com/product/september-fixer-customer-service-training to register now.

RSVP by Friday, September 8, 2017.