An exclusive opportunity to attend a Red Carpet gala viewing of the Academy Awards broadcasted live in the world famous Casino Ballroom. Enjoy a fabulous dinner at this black-tie event with silent and live auctions to benefit the Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation and the construction of a new hospital on the island.

5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Casino Ballroom

1 Casino Way Avalon CA 90704

Venue Phone

(310) 510-5160