First Fridays at the Museum encourages residents and visitors to explore the museum’s galleries, digital theater and plazas, enjoy refreshments and a snack, and shop in the Museum Store. Each First Friday event features a theme and highlights one of the museum’s four main areas of focus: art, history, music and film. Events may include music and dance performances, lectures, gallery talks, or films. Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The museum’s Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.