Fortunate Youth - LIVE at Descanso Beach Club

General Admission - $29

Includes access to Descanso Beach Club for concert featuring Fortunate Youth with Pacific Dub.

Side Stage Lounge - $29

Includes access to Descanso Beach Club for concert featuring Fortunate Youth with Pacific Dub. Access to standing-room-only side stage experience with private bar with belly up tables.

Terrace Lounge Experience - $59

Includes access to Descanso Beach Club for concert featuring Fortunate Youth with Pacific Dub. Access to Side Stage Lounge and Catherine’s Terrace View Balcony with dedicated bar service (5:00pm-9:30pm), plus limited edition concert poster.

VIP Meet N' Greet - $89

Includes access to Descanso Beach Club for concert featuring Fortunate Youth with Pacific Dub. Access to Side Stage Lounge and Catherine’s Terrace Balcony with dedicated bar service (5:00pm-9:30pm), plus limited edition concert poster, CD, lanyard and digital picture with Fortunate Youth.

Located at Descano Beach Club, 1 St. Catherine Way, Avalon, CA 90704. Contact (310) 510-7410 for more information. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/livedbc-fortunate-youth-w-pacific-dub-tickets-36016...