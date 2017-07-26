The History of Catalina Island - Catalina Isalnd Museum

The History of Catalina Island

From the island's discovery some 8,000 years ago to William Wrigley's purchase of the island and the rise of Avalon as Hollywood's favorite vacation spot, Catalina Island has a history that is rich in events and personalities, including the island's connection to the Chicago Cubs, its role in World War II, and much more. For the first time, the history of Santa Catalina is told in detail. Designed specifically to accommodate the hundreds of artifacts and photographs in the Catalina Island Museum's archive, the William Wrigley Jr. Gallery permanently exhibits Catalina Island's unique history.

Exhibit is open until December 31, 2017

Catalina Island Museum; 217 Metropole Ave, Avalon, CA 90704, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Contact (310) 510-2414 for more information.