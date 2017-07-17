History of Catalina Island Exhibition – permanent installation at Catalina Islande Museum

From the island’s discovery some 8,000 years ago to William Wrigley’s purchase of the Island and the rise of Avalon as Hollywood’s favorite vacation spot, Catalina Island has a rich history. The Catalina Island Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The museum is located in the Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building at 217 Metropole Ave.