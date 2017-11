Holiday Season Celebration

Kick off the holiday season with a special performance by the children's choir of the McCoy Rigby Conservatory of the Arts and a select group of Avalon students followed by a screening of the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life (1946) starring James Stewart in the historic Avalon Casino Theatre.

4:00 pm - Children's Choir

5:00 pm - It's a Wonderful Life screening

TICKETS: Catalina Island Museum Members $10, Non-Members $15, Children (ages 17 & under) Free