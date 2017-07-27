Live at Descanso Beach Club Featuring Shaggy w/ Pato Banton

Grammy-winning artist Shaggy is the true definition of a renaissance man. His continuing success in reggae/dancehall music and influence on pop music worldwide is reflected in his several gold and multi-platinum albums, including Bombastic, which won him a Grammy in 1996 for Best Reggae Album. The title track from that album was an inescapable hit, selling over a million copies and reaching number one on the R&B charts.

Entertainment Schedule:

12:00AM - 6:00PM DJ (Entertainment on the Beach Bar/Patio)

6:30PM - 7:30PM PATO BANTON (Entertainment on Main Stage - Lawn)

8:00PM - 9:30PM SHAGGY (Entertainment on Main Stage - Lawn)

Ticket Options:

General Admission Tickets: $45

Side Stage Lounge: $65

Terrace Lounge: $85

, 5 pm to 10 pm. Descanso Beach Club, 1 Saint Catherine Way, Avalon, CA 90704.