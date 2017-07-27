Live at Descanso Beach Club Featuring Shaggy w/ Pato Banton

Event Date:
Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 12:00pm - 9:30pm
Live@DBC - SHAGGY w/ PATO BANTON
Live at Descanso Beach Club is SoCal's only island beach party/concert venue. On Sunday September 3rd Live@DBC will be featuring an all day concert event featuring Shaggy and Pato Banton. Enjoy multiple DJs throughout the day on the beach all afternoon and stay for the evening as the entertainment moves to the Main Stage on the Lawn. Children under 12 free with a paid adult.
About Shaggy
Grammy-winning artist Shaggy is the true definition of a renaissance man. His continuing success in reggae/dancehall music and influence on pop music worldwide is reflected in his several gold and multi-platinum albums, including Bombastic, which won him a Grammy in 1996 for Best Reggae Album. The title track from that album was an inescapable hit, selling over a million copies and reaching number one on the R&B charts.
Entertainment Schedule:
12:00AM - 6:00PM DJ (Entertainment on the Beach Bar/Patio)
6:30PM - 7:30PM PATO BANTON (Entertainment on Main Stage - Lawn)
8:00PM - 9:30PM SHAGGY (Entertainment on Main Stage - Lawn)
Ticket Options:
General Admission Tickets: $45
Side Stage Lounge: $65
Terrace Lounge: $85
Sunday, September 3, 2017, 5 pm to 10 pm. Descanso Beach Club, 1 Saint Catherine Way, Avalon, CA 90704.
Visit more information visit www.eventbrite.com/e/livedbc-shaggy-w-pato-banton-tickets-36028405932?aff=LiveAtDBC