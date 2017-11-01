Lobsterfest at El Galleon Restaurant

Opening day to order a delicious lobster dinner featuring tender, juicy, fresh Maine lobsters is Friday, October 6th. The menu includes your choice of a 2 pound whole lobster dinner ($69.95) or 1/2 lobster tail served with 8 oz. Ribeye Steak ($59.95). Dinners are served with shrimp stuffing, fresh corn on the cob, cole slaw and sourdough bread. LOBSTERFEST is available daily from 3pm until closing from Friday, October 6th through November 5th, 2017. Reservations are available by calling 310-510-1188.

El Galleon is located in the heart of town on front street and offers patio seating, indoor dining and over 20,000 songs in their karaoke library as well as 12 large flat screen TVs. Since 1967, El Galleon has been the top choice in Avalon for good food and fun times! For more info visit www.CatalinaHotsSpots.com

El Galleon Restaurant

411 Crescent Ave Avalon CA 90704

310-510-1188