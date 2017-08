Movie: Annabelle Creation

Twelve years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker's possessed creation, Annabelle.

Starring › Anthony LaPaglia, Samara Lee, Miranda Otto

Director › David F. Sandberg

Genre › Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Rating › R

Length › 1 hr, 49 min.