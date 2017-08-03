Movies at the Museum – The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

You are invited to Movies at the Museum. This annual summer program highlights classic and family friendly films whose themes may be related to Catalina Island or museums in general. A few selections may include movies filmed on the island. The evening also offers an opportunity to explore the “Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum” exhibition when the artwork is dramatically illuminated.

​

In “The Life Aquatic,” Bill Murray stars as eccentric oceanographer Steve Zissou who is on a mission to exact revenge on the mythical ‘jaguar’ shark that ate his partner Esteban. Zissou’s character is both a parody and homage to French diving pioneer Jacques Cousteau, who also has a connection to Catalina Island.

​

Attendees may bring their own snacks and beverages.

Catalina Island Museum

217 Metropole Ave Avalon CA 90704

Venue Phone

(310) 510-2414