This summer the Catalina Island Museum kicks off a new program: Movies at the Museum. This annual summer program highlights classic and family friendly films whose themes may be related to Catalina Island or museums in general. A few selections may include movies filmed on the island. The evening also offers an opportunity to explore the Chihuly at the Catalina Island Museum exhibition when the artwork is dramatically illuminated.

Tonight's film has a special link to Catalina Island history as it was inspired by Philip K. Wrigley and his role in the development of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. Directed by Penny Marshall, A League of Their Own stars Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna.

Attendees may bring their own snacks and beverages

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Movies at the Museum - A League of Their Own

Ackerman Family Amphitheater

7:00 pm - 10:00 pm ( Movie begins at Dusk)

Patrons Society Members Free

Members $3, Adults $17

Seniors (60+) & Students with Valid I.D. $15

Children (15 & Under) Free with a Paid Adult

The museum’s Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.