Movies at the Museum - Romancing the Stone

This summer the Catalina Island Museum kicks off a new program: Movies at the Museum. Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas star in the film "Romancing the Stone." Turner plays a romance writer who travels to Columbia to save her sister from some dangerous men. Along the way she meets a rough character that turns out to be the romantic hero she longed for. Attendees may bring their own snacks and beverages. Patrons Society members and children admission free. (Children must be accompanied by a paid adult.) Musem members: $3. Adults: $17. Seniors (60 or older) and students with valid ID: $15.